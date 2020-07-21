DALEVILLE – The Daleville school board voted unanimously Monday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10 and to shorten daily instructional time by half an hour.
Superintendent Paul Garrison said the delay in the start of the school year was intended to better sanitize the buildings and give enough time for ordered sanitation supplies to arrive. The shortened school day is intended to give teachers, who will be responsible for concurrent in-person and virtual classes, more time to prep for the additional needs of distance learners.
“We had briefly discussed a longer delay, but we don’t want to make students wait any longer than we have to,” Garrison said.
Because the state requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction, the three missed days will have to be made up later, possibly during the district's scheduled two weeks of spring break, Garrison said.
“We have some potential to put them in the calendar at different places,” he noted.
Teachers will be required to attend previously scheduled professional development days July 27 and Aug. 3 and 4, according to Garrison.
The district has enough sanitizer to start the school year, Garrison said. But additional equipment and supplies are on back order, and the superintendent said he would feel more comfortable giving it additional time to arrive.
“It’s just thee school days, but what it does for us is give us five total additional days to have that in place for the disinfecting we have to do in the classroom,” he said. “If things come right on time or a little later, we can ensure safety.”
Students who opt for virtual education will follow along with the students attending in-person school by streaming the instruction in real time. The lessons also will be recorded and edited, which is part of the reason teachers will need the additional prep time, Garrison said.
Though students can follow along virtually with in-class lessons, some might have difficulty seeing videos, white board writings and spreadsheet projections. The additional prep time will enable teachers to edit such visuals into the lesson online, Garrison said.
The library of recordings will be helpful not only for the virtual students but also for in-person students who are having trouble understanding some concepts, Garrison said. In addition, the videos will aid parents who are trying to help students at home.
“We’re hoping it will be a remediation tool, as well. If they have to quarantine because of a families member’s illness, this will help them be able to keep up,” the superintendent said. “They can look at that particular lesson as many times as they want.”
District officials also have written grant proposals seeking money to give teachers stipends for any additional time needed to prepare lessons, Garrison said.
“We anticipate there will be some after-hours work some of the teachers will want to do,” he explained.
