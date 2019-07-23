DALEVILLE – Daleville Community Schools is expected to revoke the charter Thursday of two virtual schools for which it serves as the authorizer in response to ongoing concerns and lack of response to requests for student records.
“On July 22, authorizer DCS was informed by charter schools Superintendent Percy Clark that IVS and IVPA are not closed and are currently operating. DCS has been unable to independently verify that claim and understands that parents and students have been unable to reach school staff at IVS or IVPA for answers,” district officials said in a prepared statement.
“DCS currently has no access to any of the student records for either virtual school. However, DCS is in communication with the Indiana Department of Education and is pursuing legal avenues to require the schools to make student records available to parents.”
Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy officials could not be reached for comment.
In the meantime, the virtual schools' students temporarily will be permitted to enroll in their local school district without a transcript, according to the statement. Transcripts or proof of completed coursework may be submitted as they become available.
“That evidence could include screenshots of student courses showing the current grades and progress in the course,” the statement said.
IDOE officials are expected to send out guidance Wednesday to public school superintendents and principals regarding students who are unable to access their education records.
According to the most recent IDOE figures available, the schools served a combined 7,200 students.
Daleville officials in February started considering revocation of the charters for alleged deceptive practices that resulted in abysmal graduation rates.
The district in June had reached an agreement with Indiana Virtual School, established in 2012, and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, established nearly three years ago. That would have allowed IVS to operate through Sept. 30 and IVPA through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
However, earlier this month, the virtual schools’ operators were informed by the State Board of Accounts they may have to repay up to $40 million in possible tuition overpayments for alleged over-reporting of average daily membership. ADM is the student population count that determines on a per-pupil basis how much the state will contribute for tuition.
Special session
Daleville Community Schools trustees will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom at the district’s administrative office, 14300 W. Second St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.