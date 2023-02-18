MUNCIE — A Daleville man has been convicted on a charge of murder in connection with the 2021 death of his grandfather.
A Delaware County Circuit Court Division 5 jury deliberated for less than six hours Friday before finding Trent Kreegar, 28, guilty on charges of murder and aggravated battery.
Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. set sentencing for March 24.
“The guilty verdicts could not have come in on a better day because today is the victim's birthday,” Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a press release. “Robert Huffman would have turned 69 years old (Friday),” he said.
Kreegar faces a possible 45- to 65-year sentence on the murder conviction and three to 16 years on the aggravated battery charge.
Evidence during the trial indicated Kreegar struck his grandfather in the head multiple times with a blunt, kicked him in the ribs and stomped on his head. Kreegar then picked up a wheelbarrow and threw it on top of Huffman, fracturing several ribs.
Kreegar was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021, after Daleville police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Walnut Street.
When officer Stan Fitzpatrick arrived, he found Kreegar attempting CPR on Huffman, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Kreegar said he had a fight with his grandfather the night before and indicated he choked Huffman and later struck him with a metal wheelbarrow.
Kreegar told Fitzpatrick he took a shower and waited several hours before calling police.