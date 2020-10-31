DALEVILLE — Hundreds of area residents took advantage of the sunny skies to participate in the annual Daleville Fall Frenzy.
People lined the streets leading from Indiana 67 to town hall Saturday, with many children and adults alike dressed in Halloween costumes.
Parade participants tossed candy to children, and the town hall parking lot was filled with food vendors, a giant inflated slide and a bounce house.
Trina Richardson, deputy town clerk and event coordinator, noted it was the third year for the festival.
“We knew we could do outside because there is a big area,” she said. “We wanted to give people an opportunity for some community fun in the safest possible way.”
Richardson said the annual festival attracts people from a three-county area.
“We did have a great turnout,” she said. “I’m very excited.”
Richardson said the number of people wanting to participate in the parade grew in recent days.
Suzanne Fox was at the festival with her four grandchildren. She learned of the event through her boyfriend, who was participating in the parade.
“The town approached his motorcycle club about it,” Fox said. “I think this is a good thing they’re doing. Kids need something to do.”
Stephanie Allen said her son attends Daleville schools and was taking part in the parade.
Allen, who works as a respiratory therapist, expressed some concerns about the festival in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our lives have continued on,” she said, “but I work with it every day. It was the opportunity to enjoy something. We’re taking a risk, but we still have to live and can’t be afraid forever.”
Allen said she planned to social distance as much as possible during the festival.
Amanda Cantu, Muncie, learned about the festival from a friend who saw it on Facebook.
“I think it’s good,” she said. “These kids have the cabin fever from being home so long and going back to school and still having to be careful."
Cantu's children wore masks.
“I’m surprised,” she said of the festival. “I didn’t think there would be anything going on.”
Daleville resident John Erwin, at the parade with his grandson, said the town often has fun events.
“I wasn’t surprised,” he said of the festival. “They have this nice splash pad and had movies all summer long.”
