DALEVILLE — The basketball and pickleball project at William Rodgers Park is carrying on despite hiccups.
Daleville Town Council President Tom Roberts said Friday the cement has already been laid, and workers are waiting on striping and the arrival of flex rims.
An exact completion date is not available at this time.
Despite such progress, there have been setbacks, according to Daleville Park Coordinator Trina Morgan-Richardson.
Linnpat Concrete Sawing Inc, the company hired to install the concrete, couldn't do the job for the budgeted $44,554 and as a result, the company left the project.
Daleville then went with its second choice, Vern's Concrete, which Richardson said was able to accomplish the job for about $46,000. However, Vern's allowed Daleville to purchase the concrete and stone.
Such actions decreased the total to about $33,727, according to an invoice from Vern's.
Those changes, along with increased freight costs, have brought the total project costs to about $72,000 instead of $70,000.
Obtaining funding was another setback for Daleville.
Richardson applied for several grants, but received only one, from Walmart North in Muncie, for $1,000.
Richardson also applied for a $15,000 grant from the Subaru Indiana Automotive Foundation but was denied.
Subaru told Richardson they prefer to cover an entire project but could not do so in Daleville's case as the total costs went beyond the $15,000 limit.
Richardson said she'll continue looking for more grants.
In May, Daleville's Redevelopment Commission granted Richardson up to $24,000 for the project to help fill funding gaps.