DALEVILLE — The Daleville Police Department has received a grant it is using for new body cameras, according to Adam Jones, vice president of the Town Council.
He updated the council at its Jan. 17 meeting.
About a week before, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the department it had approved the grant application, Chief James King said in an interview Monday, Jan. 23. The money can be used for updating technology, such as body cams or laptops.
The grant is for $5,600, Jones said in an interview Monday.
The department bought 12 Wolfcom Halo Body Cameras with the money, King said, giving it 30 body cams.
Even in a small town like Daleville, interactions could turn sour. Body cams, he said, keep things fair and truthful.
"They actually tell what happened on the scene. If somebody makes a complaint on one of the officers, we can very easily go back and see if they were rude in any way."
The new body cameras are expected to arrive in three to four weeks.