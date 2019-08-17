DALEVILLE — More than 80 people turned out Saturday for a convention to elect Steve Brogan, Ben W. Fisher, Adam D. Jones, Tom Roberts and Bill Walters as the Republican candidates for five seats up for grabs on the Daleville Town Council.
The original field of nine candidates, who will face off against Democratic challengers in the Nov. 5 general election, also included Virgil Randy Biby, Bob Huffman, Edward Johnson and Jay Allen Shellabarger.
“There’s very few folks who stand up and put their name on the ballot,” said Delaware County Republican party Chairman Victor Whitehead just before announcing the successful candidates. “It’s great to see a huge crowd like this come out. I wish more people would get engaged in the process.”
Rather than participating in a primary election, voters in Daleville come together to select candidates for town council through a paper ballot process. Only candidates who voted Republican in the 2018 primary election were allowed onto the ballot.
“That vote history is the only way we can determine who is a Republican in your towns. That’s why it’s important for you to vote in each and every primary in May,” Whitehead said.
Prior to the vote, each of the candidates was allowed to make a five-minute speech. Common themes included celebrating Daleville’s small town heritage while inviting managed progress and continuing to provide amenities.
After giving a short history of their successes during their tenures on the council, including a $453,000 budget balanced for seven years with the help of grants, the popular splash park and affordable housing at the controversial Salem Place Apartments, incumbents Walters and Roberts each devoted a short part of their speeches to supporting the other.
Fisher, an appointee to the board who is in his first election, said as the youngest person in the field of candidates, he brings the freshest vision to the council that will help other young people want to live in Daleville.
Incumbent Jones, also a recent appointee in his first election, said it’s time for Daleville to capture much of the traffic that drives by the town on Interstate 69 on the way to Indianapolis through unique restaurants and other businesses that would bring outside money into the community, rather than relying solely on the taxes of residents.
Political newcomer Brogan, a business owner and father of four, said he wants to make the town the kind of place where graduates of the highly regarded Daleville Jr.-Sr. High School want to return after they attend college.
Anna Watters, who has lived in Daleville since 1971, huddled with friends as the ballots were counted.
“We just want to see our town get the right leadership,” she said.
Sally Harker, who chaired the convention, said the ultimate goal was to select a field of candidates that would best represent the Republican party on the council.
“We’re excited for the community input. It’s democracy at its best,” she said.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
