DALEVILLE — Daleville school officials are investigating a post on social media of nine boys on the high school's gym floor appearing to form a swastika with the position of their bodies.
Each of the boys has his right arm raised in what appears to be a Nazi salute.
"Daleville Community Schools will not tolerate acts of racism, bias, unlawful harassment, or discrimination of any kind," reads a statement from school Superintendent Paul Garrison on the district's website. "We are profoundly disappointed and shocked by the apparent actions of the students as depicted in the images we have seen posted on social media."
The photo (which can be seen here) is taken at center court, with one boy standing in the middle on a blue cross with the other boys around him lying on their backs on blue mats in an array that appears to form the arms of a swastika.
"This type of insensitive behavior is devastating to our school community and in no way does this incident represent the high expectations we have for our students, teachers, staff, and administrators," Garrison wrote in the statement.
"We are fully aware of the situation and it is under investigation," the statement continued. "Once that process is complete, we will determine an appropriate course of action and will follow all applicable policies and law."
The statement concludes by asking anyone with information about the photo and social media post to contact Garrison or school Principal Eric Douglas.
This story will be updated.
