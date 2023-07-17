DALEVILLE — After suffering supply chain issues, the Daleville solar project is back on track.
Officials last week estimated everything should be connected by Monday, with panels being turned on a few days later.
The project was expected to be completed sooner. However, there were hangups.
Daleville Town Councilman Adam Jones attributed the delay to a back-ordered safety shutoff switch intended for the Town Hall panels.
Jones explained the town's goal is have the panels at Town Hall and the wastewater treatment plant turned on at the same time.
Once turned on, each set will generate enough electricity to power anywhere from three to five homes for the panels' more than 30-year life span, according to Jones.
"If you wanted to go off the grid and have your house just powered by solar, the number of panels that we have at Town Hall would support roughly three to four homes," Jones explained.
The set at the wastewater treatment plant, Jones said, could power up to five homes.
The estimated $380,000 project is being paid for by American Rescue Plan funds. No local tax dollars were utilized, according to Jones.
Daleville Town Council President Tom Roberts previously said town would receive a 30% rebate from the federal government if panels were turned on after 2023 began.
Jones said Daleville remains on track for receiving those funds.
Roberts previously said the panels are expected to last for more than three decades, making it worth the town's investment.
Work will continue after the panels are operational. Jones said the town will work to beautify the panel areas.