DALEVILLE — The stormwater project for the Town of Daleville is expected to be completed by the beginning of October, according to Town Council President Tom Roberts.
The $3 million project consists of installing drainage equipment in various areas of the town.
Roberts said the areas would be serviced according to priority. The area surrounding the baseball diamond was named as a priority area, according to a September 2022 article in The Herald Bulletin.
Practices and games had to be canceled at times because of mud in the predominantly grass parking area, according to Amanda Malone, president of the Daleville Junior Baseball and Softball Association.
The project is being paid for with roughly $3.1 million in grants and a 35-year State Revolving Fund bond.
Roberts said the remainder, if sufficient, could be used for purchasing equipment used to maintain the system.
Roberts said residents and officials alike seem satisfied with the project.