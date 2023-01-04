DALEVILLE — Daleville Elementary School teacher Ron Gibson died of a heart attack Tuesday.
Gibson served as a 5th and 6th-grade teacher at DES until retiring last year, according to elementary school principal Jason Rees.
It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of former DES teacher, Mr. Ron Gibson.
"He was just great at building relationships with students," Rees said. "We understand that students may be emotional in the coming days. We will have multiple staff ready to support our students in the event they need someone to talk to."
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.