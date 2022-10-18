DALEVILLE — Improvement begins with a missile. At least in Daleville, it does.
During the Oct. 11 Town Council meeting, Water and Streets Manager Brad Real asked the council's approval to purchase the boring apparatus, also known as a "missile."
"I can pull a pipe (from) underneath the road. It goes down there and puts a perfect 2-inch hole in there."
Town Council President Tom Roberts said the town has had to rent a missile more than a few times in the past few months. The tool is estimated to cost $4,751. Roberts said the town would be renting it to Chesterfield or any other municipality for $500 per day.
Before that, Daleville had rented one from a company in Westfield. Coupled with travel costs, Real figured it couldn't compare with the city owning one. The council approved the purchase.
Voting ordinance
How long can someone spend on the council? As of Oct. 11, it could vary. In an interview, Councilman Steve Brogan said to keep some level of continuity, the council has decided to stagger terms' duration to make sure the whole council isn't voted out, especially during a project.
During the meeting, Brogan said the Town of Eaton had that happen recently, creating what Roberts called a mess.
The council adopted the ordinance.
Trash service change
During the summer, Daleville chose Best Way Disposal as the new sanitation service provider. In an interview, Councilman Joe Scott said service costs will remain the same.
The first day of the new service will be Nov. 4. The week before, Best Way will distribute new trash cans.
In a separate interview, Vice President Adam Jones said the town switched because the contract with the former provider expired and Waste Management did not respond to a request for a new proposal.