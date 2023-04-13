DALEVILLE — About $2,000 per month is what it costs to power up Daleville Town Hall, but not for long, according to Town Council President Tom Roberts.
The Town of Daleville is having solar panels installed across the street from Town Hall.
Councilman Adam Jones expects panels to be installed and operational by May 1.
These panels and those near the Wastewater Treatment Plant are Daleville's solar project.
Panels at the Wastewater Treatment Plant have already been installed. All that remains are the lines connecting the panels. From there, the panels will be turned on.
As of October, $381,000 was the estimated total cost. In January, about $25,000 was used to move the town hall panels to their current location.
In a previous interview, Roberts said American Rescue Plan or ARPA funds would be pay for the project.
Last fall, Roberts recommended they wait to start using the panels until after January. By doing so, Daleville would eligible for a 30% rebate from the Federal Government.
Roberts said the panels could last up to 25 years, which could save taxpayers a hefty amount.
The town hall panels would supply about 90% of electricity; 50% at the wastewater treatment plant.
Roberts said some residents have complained about the appearance of the solar farm. However, the town has plans to beautify the area.
During its Jan. 10 meeting, Jones proposed they install a decorative fence around the town hall area.
Such a fence would violate state regulations. As of Wednesday, a chain link fence is in use.