DALEVILLE — The Town of Daleville received a total of $10,727 in December as part of a $507 million settlement between the State of Indiana and various pharmaceutical entities.
It was alleged that Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of opioids, downplayed the addictive nature of opioids.
Companies such as McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen allegedly distributed opioids to pharmacies with suspicious drug orders, according to a 2021 press release from the Indiana Attorney General’s office.
Counties and cities across the state will be receive settlement funds of varying amounts every year for 10 years, said Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner.
During Monday’s meeting at the Daleville Town Hall, town council President Tom Roberts said the amount the town received in December would likely be the largest payout; future amounts could be less.
Payouts are also divided into restricted and unrestricted funds. Restricted funds are to be used for opioid mitigation efforts, according to a state document.
Daleville received about $3,218 in unrestricted and $7,508.57 in restricted funds.
Separate ordinances were required to add the restricted and unrestricted funds to the books.
Ordinances require at least two separate meetings in order to pass, though there are exceptions.
Town Attorney John Brooke explained that the council could vote to suspend those rules to pass the ordinances simultaneously.
The council unanimously voted to suspend the rules and, in a separate vote, passed both ordinances.
Roberts said the rules were suspended due to unanimous agreement among the council.
Exactly how funds will be utilized, Roberts said, is yet to be determined.
Other nearby municipalities received payouts in December.
Chesterfield received an estimated $6,105.19 in unrestricted and $14,245.46 in restricted funds; Markleville, $1,297.27 and $3,026.97; Alexandria, $9,695.94 and $39,929.33, according to a spreadsheet from the attorney general’s office.
Restricted funds in amounts less than $1,000 will be pooled into the county’s funds per Indiana state code, Gardner said.
PILOT FUNDS
Daleville’s water utility office is a tax-exempt entity, leaving the city at a loss. During the meeting, Roberts said the town could be compensated for lost property tax revenue through a payment in lieu of taxes or pilot fund.
The town has requested $15,000, which will be transferred from the water utility office’s operation fund to the town’s general fund.
Amounts are determined based on the value of the property, its assets, and other calculations.
Roberts said Baker Tilly, a local accounting firm, provided an assessment of both and determined the maximum amount, which was about $33,000.
Plans for the funds are unknown.
MOWING DEAL
Roberts announced that a deal has been reached with CSX Transportation regarding compensation for mowing an area along Ind. 32.
The town is expected to receive $2,000 per year to mow the grass from Town Hall and as far as possible along the state road.
Daleville had been mowing that area for some time, and Roberts said it was time the town was compensated.
The council voted to approve the contract between the town and CSX.
Plans for the funds are unknown.