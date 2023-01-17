DALEVILLE — The sun is about to shine in Daleville.
The solar farm across the street from Town Hall is slated for completion around March 13, Town Council Vice President Adam Jones said during the Tuesday meeting at Town Hall.
Work is slated to resume Feb. 27 at the farm, near the intersection of Walnut and Main streets.
Before the Town Hall goes solar, a few things need to be done. Among them is fence construction. Councilman Steve Brogan suggested putting up a decorative fence, to beautify the area.
Jones said a decorative fence would be put up where the area is visible, while a chain link fence covers the rest.
The solar panels for the water tower on South John Street are also included in the overall project. Jones said that portion of the project is substantially but not totally finished.
The entire solar project, including the fence, is being paid for with American Rescue Plan funds. As of October, $381,000 was the estimated total cost.
Wastewater
Daleville’s stormwater project could be close to beginning. Council President Tom Roberts said supplies are being laid out near Indiana 67 and Walnut Street. He said they hope to have it finished by the end of the year.
Different areas of town will be served, according to priority. One particular area is the baseball field. It often has standing water due to not having a drainage system, Roberts said in a previous interview.
A system will be installed nearby to drain water from the diamond.
As of September, the project was estimated at $2,067,494 and will be paid for with $3.1 million in grants and a 35-year State Revolving Fund bond.
No further action was taken.