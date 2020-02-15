DALEVILLE — The Town Council turned down a request to declare a section of drive as public right of way during their meeting on Monday.
Andrew Rossell of AR Engineering appeared on behalf of Daleville Partners, who is developing the site for a Dollar General store on Indiana 67.
Austin Transportation is adjacent to the property being considered for the Dollar General and has a 40-foot-wide easement for a driveway to access its property.
The drive will provide access to both the Dollar General and the trucking company.
Rossell asked the town to declare the first 80 feet of easement as public right of way. Developers would reconstruct the 80-foot section and pave it with concrete to stand up to the truck traffic. The remainder of the drive would be deeded to the trucking company.
Rossell said Dollar General was concerned about the liability of the co-mingling of their customers and truck traffic on their property. Transferring the section of drive to the town and declaring it a public right of way would solve the problem, but would make the town responsible for maintaining it.
"My concern is that we would be setting a precedent for other businesses that may come to Daleville that if they want a road made for them they could come and say we did it for Dollar General," said Council President Tom Roberts. "We'd be adopting a road that's basically a dead end."
The town voted down the proposal.
"We really would love to still have you in town," Roberts said after the vote.
OTHER BUSINESS
An ordinance to raise the accident report fee from $10 to $12 passed its first reading.
Drawings for a proposed first responders/veterans memorial created by Daleville sixth graders are on display in the town hall. Residents can review them and vote for their favorite ideas during regular business hours.
The park board is fundraising $6,500 to bring Cook and Belle, Carl Story and The Bulldogs back for the town's summer concert series.
Contracts were approved for the town attorney and with the East Central Indiana Regional Planning District to manage the town's Community Crossings Grant.
