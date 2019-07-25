Daleville votes to issue revocation notice to virtual schools

DALEVILLE – The Daleville Community Schools board of trustees on Thursday voted unanimously in a special meeting to issue notices of revocation of charters for two virtual schools it authorizes.
However, the notices are only the start of a process and does not mean Indiana Virtual Schools and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy are expected to close immediately, Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison stressed.
“We fully expect and demand that IVS and IVPA will fulfill all their legal, contractual, professional, and moral obligations until date of closure, whatever the vote may be tonight, especially as related to the students,” he said.
The district called the special meeting after being notified last week that the schools no longer were operational, Garrison said. However, representatives for the virtual schools, which service about 7,200 students, according to the Indiana Department of Education, dispute that.
“The utter lack of communication with students and parents, miscommunication, and failure to adequately provide student services that we have seen over the course of the past week is simply unacceptable,” he said. “While we expect IVS and IVPA to fulfill all their obligations, student and educational services must take top priority and must be done with the highest level of care and professionalism. IVS and IVPA let their students down. There are many things that led us to this place, but that has been the most disappointing failure of them all.”
Officials of the virtual schools have 15 days to respond to Daleville’s notice of revocation.
They also will be allowed to make their case at a hearing in 30 days. No date or time has been set.
Daleville officials in February started considering revocation of the charters for a range of practices that were not considered in the best interests of students and resulted in abysmal graduation rates.
According to the timeline of an agreement reached in June between Daleville and the schools, IVS, established in 2012, is to cease operation as of Sept. 30, and IVPA, established nearly three years ago, would have been allowed to operate through June 30, 2020. The revocation affects primarily IVPA, which would cease operating at the same time as its sister school.
Under the agreement, IVA students would have been allowed to transfer to IVPA. The IDOE has issued guidance that would allow virtual school students to transfer to other schools even though their transcripts and record of credits have yet to be located.
Earlier this month, however, the virtual schools’ operators were informed by the State Board of Accounts they may be held responsible for repaying up to $40 million in possible tuition overpayments for alleged overreporting of average daily membership. ADM is the student population count that determines on a per-pupil basis how much the state will contribute for tuition.
Attorney Mary Jane LaPointe, who was retained Thursday to represent the foundation that operates the virtual schools, said their Superintendent Percy Clark was not in attendance at the meeting out of fear for what might happen. The meeting featured an unusually large law enforcement presence by Daleville police.
“He was, frankly, concerned he was going to be a target,” she said. “All of the executives of the foundation were duped.”
Though Garrison was clear he believed it was in the best interests of the virtual school students that they be transferred to other schools as soon as possible, LaPointe asked that the process not be rushed. She said closing the schools immediately would cause a crisis for parents and students.
“If Daleville pulls out, these schools no longer are licensed to operate, and the state essentially will have to take over,” she said. “It’s going to be a bigger mess, I fear, than it is now.”
Though no officials from the virtual schools or members of the public attended previous meetings, about a dozen people were in attendance Thursday. They included parents who represented both ends of the spectrum in terms of the schools’ closure.
Angie Pogue, of Indianapolis, had to stop and collect herself as she dissolved into tears describing how the virtual schools helped her son, who is on the autism spectrum and was bullied in traditional public and private schools.
“This school has made it possible for him to continue his education,” she said. “You are punishing students who have nothing to do with what is taking place. When you’re on the autism spectrum, you just don’t transfer that easily from one school setting to another.”
However, Lisa Adams, of Anderson, said though the schools had a legal obligation under the agreement with Daleville to notify parents of the closure, she found out only by accident. Adams said after she went onto the school’s website to find a phone number so she could inquire about new classes, she made the decision immediately to transfer her son to Indiana Connections Academy.
“Whatever you decide tonight, decide for the children. I’m done with Indiana Virtual. It has not been a good experience for me,” she said.
