DALEVILLE — Monday was the first day of business for the new Daleville Town Hall and police station.
With the move, the town needs a new electronic sign at Town Hall. The council is receiving quotes for this project, which is estimated to cost about $22,000.
The council will also be purchasing a new board room table. According to President Tom Roberts, the town will buy the table from Fuller Architectural Hardwoods, in Daleville.
Roberts noted that Fuller Architectural Hardwoods will donate a portion of the table's cost as a gift to the town, leaving the council to pay the balance. Roberts said the town's estimated cost will be from $10,000 to $15,000, although the final cost is not yet determined.
“This is a one-time thing, and it’ll be here forever,” he said.
The Town Council is also deciding what to do with the former building, at 8019 S. Walnut St. The council is considering renting or leasing the front portion of the building, as the street department still uses part of it.
The council also:
- accepted bids for both the ongoing solar project at the new Town Hall, 7840 S. Walnut St., and the water plant. The total cost will be $375,078.
- approved spending $3,900 for tree removal and cleanup at David E. Shellabarger Park.