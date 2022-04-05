ANDERSON — Since the early 2000s, the Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County has been hosting a night-long event that brings the county's youth together for one cause.
On April 16, YLA will be hosting their annual dance marathon and they invite all Madison County high school students to attend.
“We’re going to be throwing a neon themed party,” Jesse Reynolds, executive director at YLA, said.
From 6 to 11 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, located at 1405 N. Rangeline Road in Anderson, local teens will have the opportunity to participate in a night full of dancing, music, refreshments and other activities and games.
In previous years, dance marathon was an overnight event, lasting from approximately 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.
“Some of that is also respecting the fact that the next day is Easter and so we don’t want to interfere with families that are celebrating,” Reynolds said.
Tickets for the event are $12 if purchased in advance online and $15 at the door the day of the event.
Through various community sponsorships and the ticket sales from dance marathon, YLA will be able to fund grants to a number of community organizations.
Each year, YLA opens a grant application for local non-profits to apply for. The grants can be used for a variety of things, including updating technology and funding events.
After sponsorships and ticket sales are finalized, Reynolds and the high school students involved with YLA will determine how many grant applications they can fulfill.
“It does provide us an opportunity to give back to the community,” Reynolds said.
He explained that this also exposes the youth in YLA to philanthropy and raising funds to help other organizations.
Aside from the ticket sales benefitting local non-profits, Reynolds noted that the dance marathon offers a great opportunity for local students to come together.
“It is an opportunity to bring multiple schools together (and) multiple youth across Madison County that ordinarily wouldn’t be in the same space together,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased online in advance at thelamc.org/dm. For more information, call YLA at 765-641-3863.