ANDERSON — This St. Patrick’s Day promises an opportunity to celebrate Irish heritage through song and dance.
Rhythm of the Dance, Ireland’s premier dance troupe, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre.
The show follows the history of Ireland as dancers and musicians perform period-appropriate songs.
Dancers from Ireland, Scotland and Australia will be performing, according to co-lead female dancer Kirsty Jordan.
The show is quite lively and full of variety, according to Dane McKiernan, head male dancer and choreographer for the show.
“Our feet are moving like crazy for the two hours; the dancers get such a workout. The band (is) also kept on their toes,” he said.
“There isn’t a cease on stage, no one sits down to play a song or anything. There’s still moments but it’s very high energy.”
The show boasts around 25 costume changes, some within seconds of each other, projection screens and sound effects.
Live musicians, including the Ennis Brothers, an ‘Irish country music band’ will accompany the dancers. This will be their first U.S. tour with Rhythm of the Dance, according to McKierman.
Other musicians will play traditional Irish instruments including a fiddle, bodhran (ancient Irish drum made with goat skin), a banjo and various whistles.
Fans may recognize some songs like “Danny Boy” and “Molly Malone” and “Whisky in the Jar” and may discover some new favorites.
The show promises to provide a fun show for folks of all ages, McKierman said.