PENDLETON – Dressed in their Revolutionary War finest, Mark Kreps and his grandson Collin, 10, doffed their tricorn hats as his wife Janet and granddaughter Kenna, 8, curtsied before a couple of markers at Grovelawn Cemetery.
They were among several dozen members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and other history buffs paying homage Monday, Oct. 10 to Philip Hobaugh and William Wall. The Revolutionary War soldiers, who are buried in the cemetery then known as Old Falls Cemetery, are among the earliest settlers in the Pendleton area.
“We want to pass on the history to our grandchildren so they can pass it on to their grandchildren,” Janet Kreps said.
Hobaugh and Wall are among three Revolutionary War soldiers honored with markers at the cemetery. The DAR Kikathawenund Chapter placed a memorial honoring Nathaniel Richmond at the front of the veterans section of Grovelawn Cemetery in 1940.
Cecilia Calvert, honorary regent of DAR’s Kikthawenund Chapter, said Hobaugh and Wall came from humble beginnings.
“While they were not wealthy land owners, they were instrumental in building the early settlements in our county by bringing and raising their families here,” she said. “The government offered small parcels of land to these soldiers in payment for their service and the western territories were happy to receive them. Having soldiers who had fought a war gave other settlers a sense of reassurance or safety as they traveled into a territory that had previously only been inhabited by indigenous peoples.”
Calvert said the markers and the dedication ceremony are intended as a sort of kickoff to the many events likely to take place in the coming year.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson said the ceremony was especially meaningful as Madison County prepares to celebrate its bicentennial.
“It’s another piece in the quilt that makes up our history in a unique way,” he said.