Hoosiers will be expected to have their identification updated to a Real ID by May 3, 2023, and with that deadline less than 300 days away, it is important to submit the correct documents to acquire the Real ID.
A Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit or identification card will be required for Hoosiers to fly on commercial airplanes or enter select federal facilities, according to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Website. This is indicated by a star symbol in the upper right-hand corner of all state identification cards. Indiana requires all new ID card applicants to provide the necessary documents for the Real ID.
Those that choose to have a non-compliant ID card will still be able to drive and vote, but it will not be accepted for federal identification purposes. U.S. Passports and Passport cards can be used to travel domestically in the case of a non-compliant ID card.
Anyone seeking to obtain a Real ID must go to a BMV branch and provide documentation proving their identity; any change in name, date of birth or gender; lawful status; social security and Indiana residency.
The implementation of the Real ID is in accordance with the Real ID Act passed by Congress in 2005, which enacts the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government set standards when issuing sources of identification, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s website.
Hoosiers have been able to acquire the Real ID through the Indiana BMV since 2010, and more than 70% of those that are eligible have compliant identification, Communications and Media Relations Director for the BMV Melissa Hook said via email.
“The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers who have not upgraded to a Real ID to do so prior to May 3, 2023,” Hook said. “As a reminder, most Hoosiers can renew their license or ID up to two years prior to the expiration date.”
Despite the approaching deadline, some may still choose not to obtain the Real ID. Aaron Pine does not currently have it on his license and does not want to because he does not plan to travel via airplane.
“I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Pine said. “I just don’t see a need for it. It’s that simple.”
Jane Holmes also does not have the Real ID. She was not aware it was going to be mandated, but does not know if she would go through the process to obtain one. However, Holmes still thinks identity verification is important.
“I probably wouldn’t do it unless I need it,” Holmes said. “But I think it’s a really good thing (to verify) because you don’t know for sure anymore.
Arlena Harbourne recently moved to Indiana from Texas and does have a Real ID compliant license. She believes the Real ID and the process needed to acquire one are important because it would prevent people from copying identification information.
“I don’t want someone using my ID or my information,” Holmes said. “I’m already paranoid about that.”