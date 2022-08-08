ANDERSON — With the deadline rapidly approaching to file for seats on local school boards, 10 people have filed for the November election.
Filing ends at noon on Aug. 26 at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Former Anderson Community School board member Robert “Buckie” Bookhart has filed for the Central 2 position on the school board.
Incumbent Jean Chaille has indicated she has no plans to seek re-election.
Bookhart was elected to the Central 1 position in 2016, but lost his bid for re-election to Carrie Bale.
Andrew Jones has filed for the ACS East 1 position currently occupied by Pat Hill.
As of Monday, Hill has not announced if he will seek re-election.
At-large member Diane Airhart and Jeff Barranco, South 2, have both said they’re not seeking re-election.
Former Anderson Mayor Kris Ockomon has filed for the at-large seat and Amanda Webb has filed for Barranco's position.
Penny Stevens, who ran for mayor of Alexandria in 2019, has filed for election to the Alexandria Community School board in District 2.
Incumbent Bill Brobston Jr. is seeking re-election to the Frankton Lapel Community School board for position 6.
Brobston defeated incumbent Joanne Amick in 2018.
Doug Garber and Seth Bays have both filed for the 7th district position on the Frankton-Lapel school board.
Incumbent William “Bill” Hutton is seeking a third term for the 2nd District on the South Madison Community School board.
Hutton ran unopposed in the past.
David (Mike) Peterson has filed for one of the two at-large seats available on the Elwood Community School board.
As of Monday candidates have not filed for one seat on the Alexandria school board or for the Van Buren Township on the Madison-Grant school board.