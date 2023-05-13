ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a death of a man whose body was discovered at the Rangeline Nature Preserve.
Anderson police were called at 9:55 a.m. Saturday after a kayaker found the body along the White River.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said foul play was not suspected.
The Anderson Fire Department and other first responders assisted and the body of the white male was recovered approximately a quarter mile from Rangeline Road.
His identity is being withheld until proper notifications can be made.
The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death during an autopsy scheduled in the next few days.
The investigation is ongoing.