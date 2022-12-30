ANDERSON — When Larry VanNess started collecting tabs from aluminum cans, most people would not have been familiar with who he was.
But in the recent decades, VanNess became affectionately known in Anderson and surrounding communities as the “Can Man”.
For his unwavering efforts the past 22 years and his ongoing legacy in Anderson and Madison County, VanNess is The Herald Bulletin’s Person of the Year.
The newspaper received over 100 nominations from local residents to honor VanNess.
He started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking with a family at Shadyside Park about the Ronald McDonald House.
VanNess, 75, died Oct. 24 from complications after being hit by a car Oct. 2.
Many people remember VanNess for standing along Broadway and waving at passing motorists.
Anyone who had the opportunity to talk with VanNess quickly came to know that he had a unique story to be told.
Over the years, VanNess delivered 27 million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House charities in Indianapolis to help defray the cost of medical care and assistance to families with children being treated at the hospital.
That legacy continues, and an additional 750,000 tabs were delivered after his death.
According to Rachel Landers, a close friend of and caregiver for VanNess, the Anderson community continues to collect tabs to be delivered in his name to Ronald McDonald House.
Landers said a memorial fund has been established in VanNess’ name with the Madison County Community Foundation.
The fund will be permanently endowed, meaning that the principal from donors will never be spent. The funds will be used to benefit local agencies that provide human services to county residents.
Landers said she wondered how many people nominated VanNess for the honor.
“He would have been proud and humbled,” she said. “He would downplay himself and say that it was a team effort. He would have been proud of it and taken it to heart.”
Landers said the honor comes with a bittersweet feeling.
“I appreciate that so many people in the community loved and appreciated him.”
Landers said the effort to collect tabs will start again after the holiday season.
“As I read this morning’s edition of the Herald Bulletin, on the front page is an article about the “Can Man”, Larry VanNess,” Bruce Pritchett wrote.
“The article talks about his impact, which is underscored by the fact that even after his recent death, many in the community have vowed to keep his mission alive by continuing to collect and donate can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House charities.”
Pritchett said VanNess was just a common, unimportant person living his life behind the scenes in Anderson.
“He wasn’t a business leader, a great orator, or someone most of us would think twice about if we saw him on the street” he wrote.
“Just one man, dedicated to mission that became his personal passion. And yet, it is this passion to a seemingly simple mission that captured the hearts and minds of this community, to the point where others have now embraced and adopted that same mission in Larry’s passing.”
Elisha Dulworth said VanNess’ love and dedication to collecting tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has helped so many.
“He has put countless hours into collecting these tabs and counting them,” she said. “He has done this selfless act for years. I would see him around Anderson collecting tabs. He was kind, loving, caring, friendly, helpful.”
Chris Durant had a personal remembrance of his first contact with VanNess.
“You see some many years ago when I was a young kid Larry went to Shady Side Little league looking in the trash for cans,” Durant wrote. “Well several times I’d seen Larry and kids always made fun of him. Well, my grandmother, bless her soul, told us kids we should never judge a book by the cover.”
Durant said a few years later he met VanNess through his coach, grandmother and other parents.
“We all saved pop tabs for him,” he said. “We didn’t understand why until he told us his story.
“We were cleaning out my grandmother’s house and found tabs and a note that simply read “ For Larry”.”
Durant said he shows his children stories about VanNess, and his 6-year-old daughter is saving tabs for Larry.
“Right now, she counts them and her last count is 278 tabs,” he wrote. “She told me she wants to make sure that Larry gets another one million tabs. He has inspired many generations.”