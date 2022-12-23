ANDERSON — Madison County residents woke up Friday to temperatures well below zero and wind chills of minus 35 degrees and colder.
The temperature Saturday is forecast to reach 12 degrees with a low temperature of 3 degrees and will climb to 15 degrees on Sunday.
Madison County administrator Tom Ecker said the county is under an essential travel advisory level.
“That means to go back and forth to work,” he said. “We don’t want people out unless they’re going to work.”
Ecker said all the county roads were considered passable, but advised caution when traveling.
“The worst roads are in the northern part of the county,” he said. “The drifting snow is impacting the north-south roads.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city’s snow team was out overnight.
“We’re at the point now where the salt is starting to work on the streets,” he said. “We will continue to salt throughout Friday and into Saturday.”
Eicks said gusting winds were causing some streets to drift as crews worked to keep them clear.
Anderson Light & Power dealt with several power outages near the Grandview Municipal Golf Course and south of Interstate 69 along Columbus Avenue.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the city’s street department did a good job of keeping the streets clear of snow and ice.
“They worked from 1 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.,” Jones said. “The street crews partnered with the police department to keep the streets open.”
Scott Reske, town manager for Pendleton, said the town brought everyone to work Friday to clear the streets.
“The roads are in pretty good shape,” he said. “We didn’t get as much snow as expected, but there is some drifting.”
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Friday assisted 39 stranded motorists, worked seven property damage accidents and one personal injury accident.
There were 17 calls Thursday night after 6 p.m.
The Indiana State Police Pendleton District reported that since 3 p.m. Thursday, officers had responded to six accidents and seven slide-offs.
The State Police assisted 43 stranded motorists.
Micah Mitchell with Madison County Weather Update said the last time the area experienced temperatures this low was in 2019.
Mitchell said on Jan. 30 of that year, the low temperature was minus 14 degrees and the high temperature was zero.
“The storm hit (Thursday) about one hour later than expected,” he said. “The heavier snow went south and east of Madison County.”
Mitchell said at 1:30 p.m. Friday the temperature was at minus 4 degrees. He said the record cold temperature for the date was set in 1983 at 1 degree.