ANDERSON — Democrat Melanie Wright has announced that instead of running for a seat in Congress, she will seek the now-vacant District 26 seat in the Indiana Senate.
Wright is a former member of the Indiana House from District 35. She lost to Republican Elizabeth Rowray in 2020.
She previously announced her intention to seek the Democratic Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District, which is occupied by first-term Republican Victoria Spartz.
“I typically don’t make changes,” Wright said Monday. “I planned to run for Congress, but it’s a big fundraising race.”
District party leaders encouraged her to run in Senate District 26, which includes Delaware and Randolph counties and has no incumbent senator.
“I’m a people person, so the 26th District race is more appealing to me,” Wright said. “I like campaigning door to door and building relationships with people.”
Wright said the state party supports her candidacy, and no other Democrat has expressed an interest in the seat.
She said the federal government is currently so polarized currently.
“I have more middle-of-the-road values,” Wright said. “This is a better position for me to seek.”
In 2012, Wright lost in the House District 35 race to incumbent Republican Jack Lutz.
She defeated Lutz in a 2014 rematch and then won re-election in 2016 and 2018 before losing to Rowray in 2020.
