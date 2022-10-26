ANDERSON — The Indiana State Democrat Party’s “Contract with Women” tour played to a packed house in Anderson.
The tour stopped at Democrat Party Headquarters Wednesday and was keynoted by U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott, State Auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks, 5th Congressional District candidate Jeannine Lee Lake and state Senate candidate Tamie Dixon-Tatum all spoke on the importance of women going to the polls over the recent decisions involving abortion at the state and national level.
“Abortion is the most important issue we’re facing right now,” McDermott said. “Women lost permanently their decision-making ability when it comes to dealing with abortion.”
McDermott said the nation is dealing with inflation but it’s a temporary problem.
He said incumbent Republican Todd Young doesn’t want to talk about his vote confirming the three U.S. Supreme Court justices that voted to overturn Roe s Wade.
“When I’m elected, I will fulfill my promise to codify Roe vs Wade at the national level,” McDermott said. “I will have won because women trust me to do the right thing.
“2022 is the year of the women,” he said. “Women are tired of being treated like second class citizens and the taking away of their rights.”
McDermott said the three key dates in his campaign was when the Supreme Court decision on Roe vs Wade was leaked to the public, the court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade and the passage of the Indiana bill to restrict access to abortions.
Lake said incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz has an agenda for 2023 that includes a 100% ban on abortion.
“She has supported that every step of her career and have been endorsed by Right to Life,” she said.
Lake said it’s important to increase education, make birth control more accessible and affordable and address infant mortality.
“I want to make sure women, children and families are a priority,” she said. “If a woman decides to have a baby and needs help provide them with that help.”
Dixon-Tatum said women are going to make a difference in this election and will society into the future.
“We need to address child care, pre-kindergarten education, livable wages and appropriate housing,” she said. “If elected I will listen and work hard for the people of the district.”
Brooks said if elected Auditor she will bring transparency to state finances.
“There will be a financial report card to address disproportion in how state funds are being spent to address issue like the maternity rate and taxes on child care,” she said.
Brooks said electing Democrats to state office will rebalance the scales of state government and effect change.