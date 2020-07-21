ANDERSON – The Democrats serving in the Indiana General Assembly are demanding that Gov. Eric Holcomb convene a special session to look into a statewide ban on the use of chokeholds, racial profiling and no-knock warrants.
The Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus, the Indiana House Democratic Caucus and the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) Tuesday are calling on the Republican governor to call the special session in August.
Two local Democrats don’t expect the special session to be called by Holcomb.
“The ball is in his court,” Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said of Gov. Holcomb.
The Democrats, in the minority in both chambers of the legislature, want the no-excuses requirement for absentee ballots to be extended to the November election and for legislative oversight of federal CARES act funds.
“The extension of no excuses absentee ballots has to happen within the next 30 days,” Lanane said. “We have asked the Indiana Election Commission to meet and the Secretary of State is not in favor of the extension.”
Lanane said Holcomb should allow lawmakers, who are the elected representatives of Indiana residents, the opportunity to weigh in on the issue.
He said the justice reform measures are a priority for the IBLC following the death in Minnesota of George Floyd.
He said there is frustration among lawmakers that they have not been involved in the process of distributing federal dollars as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said the call for a special session has a lot to do with the frustration that Democrats in the legislature have not been involved in the decision making.
“I don’t expect the governor to call a special session,” she said. “The governor should involve Democrats in the discussion to help solve some of the problems.”
Area Republicans are not supportive of a special session and were not aware of the request when contacted by The Herald Bulletin
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said a special session is not needed.
Concerning absentee ballots, Cherry said there has been voter fraud taking place.
“We need more voting places,” he said. “Early voting for 30 days is plenty of time to cast a ballot. If they can go to Walmart, they don’t need to cast an absentee ballot.”
Cherry said the Budget Agency consisting of both Republicans and Democrats are overseeing the spending.
“It has been handled correctly,” he said.
Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said he wants to wait on decision on absentee ballot to see what the pandemic looks like closer to the election.
Gaskill said he is considering legislation that would allow members of the Indiana General Assembly the authority to call a special session.
“Right now the legislature is powerless,” he said. “The governor has to call a special session.”
Gaskill said a governor could issue executive orders while the legislature is not in session and that power could be misused.
He is considering a requirement for a special session if a governor issues executive orders or the ability to call a special session.
“I don’t want a full-time legislature like some other states,” Gaskill said. “We could require a super majority vote for lawmakers to convene a special session.”
