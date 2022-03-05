ANDERSON — As part of their statewide tour, Democrats stopped in Anderson Saturday to showcase methods the administration of President Joe Biden is using to invest in Indiana's economy.
Speakers at the local Democratic party headquarters downtown emphasized how federal dollars are being used for infrastructure improvements, education and job creation.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said in the 2021 state budget year there was a lot of excitement about the funding provided for education.
“The Republicans didn’t tell you about those funds from President Biden,” Lanane said of the federal COVID-19 relief package.
He also noted that the infrastructure legislation passed by Congress didn’t receive the vote of a single Republican representing Indiana.
“Compare our agenda of creating good-paying jobs and making Indiana an attractive place for businesses to locate,” Lanane said.
“Republicans are focused on 'culture wars' and legislation to allow people to carry a gun without a permit that endangers law enforcement and to keep transgender women from participating in sports,” he added.
Lanane said Democrats want programs to help people make a decent living.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, was critical of how the Indiana Economic Development Corporation decided to distribute federal funds through the READI grant program.
She said the region that included Madison, Hamilton and Marion counties only received 40% of the $50 million requested for local projects.
“Four regions received the maximum of $50 million,” Austin said. “There is still $900 million that has not been allocated.
“We need to fund these projects fully,” she added. “You don’t change the rules after asking for projects.”
Austin was referencing a change in the state guidelines for grants after the federal government distributed the criteria.
“Keep the promises you made,” she said.
Austin also said the state has $250 million to expand broadband internet access through federal funding and an additional $100 million will be made available.
“Teachers living in rural areas had to drive to a public site to do their work,” she said. “Broadband is a tool of the 21st century.”
Matt Hall, who is seeking the Democrat Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District, said if elected he will focus on mental and behavioral health.
Hall said post-traumatic stress disorder is an affliction affecting an untold number of people who have had traumatic experiences.
“We need to help them find financial stability,” he said. “The Jobs Act is providing money to Indiana and the state ranks near the bottom when it comes to mental health.”
Hall spoke in favor of raising the minimum wage requirement to $15 because inflation is outpacing the cost of living.
He said providing access to broadband internet services in rural areas is crucial for senior citizens and the farming community.
Hall said Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, campaigned in 2020 in support of expanding broadband access and then voted against the American Rescue Plan legislation.
