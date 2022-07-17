ANDERSON — Only one person has filed to complete the term of Don Lynch on the Anderson City Council.
Lynch was appointed to complete the term of Democrat Donna Davis representing the city's 2nd District in 2020.
He announced his resignation from the city council effective June 30.
The eight precinct committeemen in the 2nd District will gather at 6 p.m. Monday at Democrat Party headquarters to elect Lynch's replacement.
As of the Friday deadline, only retired Anderson firefighter Jeff Freeman has filed to complete Lynch's term.
The term of office ends on Dec. 31, 2023, and is up for election in November of that year.
The municipal elections for mayor, city clerk, city court judge and nine members of the city council will take place in 2023.
Lynch said in a letter to the Anderson City Clerk’s office that he suffered an accident in his residence last July and has been unable to recover.
Davis had been elected to a 10th term on the council in 2019 and died in 2020.
Lynch was elected in a contest with four other candidates to complete Davis’s term.
The other candidates included Jeff Barranco, Jen Rusher, A.J. Patrick and former Anderson police chief Tony Watters.
Lynch had previously served on the Alexandria city council before moving to Anderson.