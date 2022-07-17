Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 354 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muncie, Anderson, Noblesville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Yorktown, Cicero, Chesterfield, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Daleville, Summitville, Gaston, Selma, Atlanta and Orestes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&