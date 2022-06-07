ALEXANDRIA — The demolition began Monday on a historic downtown building at 115 W. Church St. where the roof collapsed last month.
The building, which has been vacant for about two years and most recently was home to Bonnie’s School of Dance, is being demolished to maintain the safety of residents and prevent damage to surrounding buildings.
Alexandria Economic Development Director Alan Moore told the Alexandria City Council on Monday that bringing down the building will be a slower process than those razed in the past because of its fragility.
It’s the third privately-owned commercial building, all within a block of one another, that over the past four years has required intervention by the city after becoming a public hazard.
Like buildings in the past, the most recent one is being demolished through a grant paid out of Madison County’s food and beverage tax revenues. If the owners’ insurance agencies don’t step up and pay the claims, the money becomes a grant to the city, Moore said.
The city also plans to use American Rescue Plan funds to hire an engineering firm to assess the structural integrity of other endangered vintage buildings, he said. The steps to be taken after other fragile buildings are identified are uncertain because most are in private hands, he added.
“When we need to demolish buildings, we need to follow state and national codes,” Moore said. “Some of that is tricky.”
In many instances, older buildings are owned by absentee individuals or companies, Moore said.
“For most, they are difficult to get in contact with,” Moore said. “They’re non-responsive.”
The city has the option of taking control through condemnation, but because that involves property ownership, due process can take awhile, he added.
Councilwoman Amy McCurry said she believes the assessment would be a good use of ARP funds.
“I know none of us want to see the buildings condemned, but unfortunately, we waited too long on some of them,” she said.