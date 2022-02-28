ANDERSON — Demolition of the Church Upon the Rock building, which was damaged by a fire last June, began Monday.
The church has been located at 303 E. 29th Street for 35 years and Pastor Anthony Harris said it’s a day of mixed emotions.
“The plan is to rebuild on the site,” Harris said. “If everything goes right, we hope to be back at this location this year.”
Harris said because of the supply chain problems it’s uncertain the necessary materials will be delivered.
He said Davis Excavating was the only local company that would demolish the building for what the insurance company would pay.
“I’m just grateful to a lot of people that have come alongside and helped us,” Harris said. “There have been so many churches of all colors that asked to help us with a place to worship.”
The Church Upon the Rock has been conducting services in the Fellowship Hall of the Main Street Church of God.
“The last time I was here, I was standing at the (fellowship) hall with tears in my eyes watching the smoke, trying to get them to use my key to open the door.
“Now I’m kind of teared up because they’re going to tear it down,” Harris said. “It’s just an upgrade. I believe God has given us a second chance to do ministry and do it better.”
He said that while working beside the Main Street Church of God, he realized that they feed the poor and have a heating center.
“There have been a lot of things being added to the ministry,” Harris said. “God is using us for a training ground to go back into this building and do better.”
He said there are still some hurdles but believes God will provide for what the church needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.