ANDERSON — Four juvenile males, all believed to be from Anderson, were arrested Thursday during an investigation of a firearms burglary that occurred Tuesday.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the juveniles were arrested at 11:55 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn, 6325 Scatterfield Road. The identities of the suspects were not released.
“We’ve just been tracking these guys from leads we’ve gotten from informants,” Mellinger said.
One of the juveniles has two warrants out of Madison County, one for armed robbery in a case investigated by the Anderson police and the other for a gun theft case probed by the sheriff’s department, Mellinger said.
A search warrant for a vehicle used by the suspects is being requested, according to the sheriff.
One of the juveniles was involved in the burglary Tuesday of the residence on West Indiana 32, but the involvement, if at all, of the others arrested remains unknown, he said.
“It’s possible two or three of these people were not involved in the burglary itself,” the sheriff noted.
An AR-15 with either a 40- or 100-round drum, which was taken in the burglary, was recovered during the arrest, Mellinger said. It was one of five long guns taken, including a Remington .308 bolt-action long rifle and three Remington shotguns, he added.
The AR-15’s recovery was crucial because the suspect who took it allegedly made threats to harm law enforcement, Mellinger said.
“He made statements to them if law enforcement got involved he would not be taken alive,” the sheriff said.
Mellinger said he’s not sure why the suspects, who appeared to be Anderson residents, were at the motel.
“I will tell you that the room reeked of marijuana, so I assume they were partying,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.