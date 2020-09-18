CHESTERFIELD – Good old-fashioned police work has identified a suspect who fired several bullets that struck a house last weekend, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Friday.
Deputies have interviewed a suspect who confessed to shooting in the area at a tree, the sheriff said. Noting that formal charged had not yet been filed, Mellinger declined to identify the suspect by name.
Paperwork has been forwarded to the Madison County Prosecutor’s office for the filing of charges, possibly including criminal recklessness, according to the sheriff.
Deputies used instruments to determine the trajectory of the bullets and Google maps to pinpoint a possible location of origin for the shots, Mellinger explained.
The bullets, he said, were fired from a .357-caliber weapon and traveled a half mile from a wooded area before striking the rural Chesterfield home of Mel and Lois Imel.
Mellinger said the suspect confessed to shooting at the tree.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the work done by the department,” the sheriff added.
When deputies were at the Imels' home investigating the incident, a bullet passed over the head of a Chesterfield police officer who was on the scene to assist.
The Imels had a close call with death or serious injury when the bullets struck their house while they were watching television about 6:25 p.m. last Saturday. It began when Lois Imel heard a loud boom before a bullet whistled over her head.
“She told me to roll over, and I called 911,” Mel Imel said of the incident.
Three bullets pierced the front window, one lodging in a wall, another shattering glass items in a curio cabinet and the third passing through the couch where Mel Imel had been seated.
“We feel lucky to be alive,” he said.
Another bullet went through a window and lodged in a steel door. And one passed through the couch and landed on the opposite side of the house.
