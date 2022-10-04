ANDERSON — The chief deputy with the Madison County Coroner’s office has notified county officials of a possible lawsuit.
Katherine Callahan has hired the Indianapolis law firm of Wilson Melton to represent her in a dispute centered on unpaid overtime and constitutional rights claims.
State law requires anyone considering filing a claim against a government entity to file a letter disclosing the possible filing of a law suit.
The letter was sent to Beatrice Ramey, executive director of the human resources department for the county, on June 17.
The Herald Bulletin obtained a copy of the notice through a Freedom of Information request with county attorney Jeff Graham.
Bradley Wilson, representing Callahan, said no legal action has been filed and that no negotiations are taking place.
When asked to elaborate on the potential claim, Wilson referred to the letter.
Graham said the county’s insurance company is handling the potential lawsuit.
The letter states that Callahan started working in the coroner’s office on Jan. 1, 2021.
She earned approximately $19,656 as a deputy and was appointed by Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott as chief deputy in July 2021. The salary for the full-time position is $21,000.
“Although both positions were supposed to be approximately 40 hours per week, Ms. Callahan has repeatedly and continuously worked well in excess of 40 hours per week,” the letter states.
The letter maintains that Callahan is working between 50 and 60 hours per week.
“Although Ms. Callahan has worked overtime throughout her employment, Madison County has paid no overtime compensation to her,” it states. “She has complained multiple times to Madison County about this unlawful refusal to pay overtime rates to her.”
The Madison County Auditor’s office has indicated that when Callahan is on call with the coroner’s office she has submitted time cards requesting she be paid 24 hours per day.
In the letter, Wilson contends that Madison County has violated Callahan’s free speech rights.
Wilson wrote that Callahan has raised concerns at meetings of the Madison County Council and county commissioners about potential public corruption, malfeasance and decisions awarding salary increases without proper funding.
Callahan is seeking unpaid wages in the amount of $9,578 and legal fees of $1,500.
She is also seeking $25,000 as a settlement amount and to be paid overtime for hours worked beyond 40 per week.