ANDERSON — Although he resigned as an assistant city attorney for the city of Anderson, Evan Broderick has continued to perform legal work for the city.
Broderick, the son of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., resigned as an assistant city attorney last October after pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a Class B misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Responding to a request for public information from The Herald Bulletin, Anderson city attorney Tim Lanane said Evan Broderick has continued to represent the city in four court cases.
Broderick represented the city in the recent purchase of the State Theatre for which he received a payment of $7,862; and in a case filed by Randy Valentine for which he was paid $5,057.
Lanane said Broderick was already assigned to the cases when he resigned and it was in the city's best interest to have him continue to represent Anderson.
In the public information request answer, Lanane said Broderick also continues to represent the city in a lawsuit filed against the city by Kathleen Oberhart, officer Nick Durr and the estate of Gary Agnew.
Daniel Oberhart, 53, and his son Riley, 24, died in a crash on Raible Avenue. Kathleen Oberhart, 50, and her daughter Macy, 14, survived.
Agnew, 55, who minutes before had allegedly robbed the Pizza Hut restaurant on Nichol Avenue, also died in the head-on collision.
The accident took place while Agnew was being pursued by Durr.
The original lawsuit was filed in April 2017. A new lawsuit was filed by Oberhart against the city in December 2018. Evan Broderick filed his appearance on Jan. 7.
“It’s a police chase case,” Lanane said Friday. “Evan has all the experience, has done the legal research and contacted the experts in the case. He was the best local attorney. It was in the best interest of the city.”
Lanane said the city could have hired legal counsel from Indianapolis, but they would not be familiar with the case.
“I have no problem with the decision I made,” he said.
Broderick also represents the city in a case filed by Vanessa McDade against State Farm Mutual and the city.
Lanane said the allegation is that there was negligence during a police chase.
