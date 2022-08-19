ANDERSON — The planned construction of a “spec” building at the Flagship Center has been abandoned.
Peterson Property Group, Kamaldeep Singh and Kimley-Horn & Associates group were planning to construct a 189,000 spec building at a cost of $14 million for a potential warehouse or light industrial operation.
An email sent from Kimley-Horn to Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, indicated the project has died and the architectural firm was informed to discontinue work.
The concern was the rail spur to the Nestlé plant and the potential blocking of the driveway to the 44-acre site, located in the 3500 to 4000 block of Accelerator Drive across from the GTI building.
The group was requesting a primary plat approval from the Anderson Plan Commission, but it was continued at the June meeting.
The primary plat request was to subdivide the 44-acre lot with the western half of the property to remain as a wooded area.
There was no immediate tenant for the 189,000 square foot building if it were constructed.
If completed the building could have been used for warehousing or light manufacturing, according to Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, when the project was announced.