ANDERSON — Four months after an Anderson Community Schools committee revised the plans for the high school remodeling, department heads were informed of the changes.
A large contingent of Anderson High School band parents and the staff of the music department raised concerns about the changes at the school board meeting on Tuesday.
The board did vote to approve a motion by board member Holly Renz to require a meeting of the administration, band staff and parents to take place before the remodeling begins and before the February board meeting.
According to the minutes of the ACS board, it was informed in September that the bids were 30% higher than estimates.
At the October board meeting, Superintendent Tim Smith said the blueprints were changed to include reductions in size and to give up a few “bells and whistles." Smith said all the amenities would remain.
New bids were received and the school board awarded contracts totaling $16.8 million at the December meeting.
Band director Richard Geisler said he was informed of the changes for the space allocated for the band on Monday.
During the lengthy presentations by band parents, Renz said the board was not aware of the changes.
“This is not coming from the board,” she said. “There was a lack of communication.
“Bring you back to the table and have people work together with the available funding,” Renz said. “Without communication that is where the problem arises.”
Geisler said that, before the Christmas break and the bids were received, he was told the project could go forward as planned.
“What people decided for us is not adequate and will not work,” he said. “This is a severe problem and there should be a meeting to resolve the problem.”
Geisler said it was his understanding that changes were made in the project for the athletic department, but they were allowed to meet with the administration and architects.
The change in the blueprint reduces the size of the band room by 5 feet and includes the elimination of two practice rooms.
Smith said there were numerous plans and changes in the remodeling project.
“The band is the most expensive part of the project,” he said. “The band suite is the biggest piece of the project.”
Smith said the administration did the best it could with the limited funding.
“This issue is not about getting something that is unrealistic,” Geisler said. “Since the March blueprint, changes have taken place. We had no input in the process.
“This is not an angry lynch mob,” he said of the parents' request. “We’re asking for adequacy for a new room we’re getting ready to build. I can give some concessions and want to work with and not against the administration.”
Local resident Andrea Kirkpatrick said she has worked with the band program for 18 years as a volunteer.
“I have seen superintendents and board members come and go,” she said. “I have seen initiatives ignite, sputter and die.”
Kirkpatrick said meetings took place without any representation from the band department.
“It’s critical all stakeholders be represented when big decisions are made,” she said. “Making changes behind the back of the band director, parents and students is underhanded. Shame on you!”
Parent John Longnaker said the decisions to change the plans might have been a violation of Indiana’s Open Door law.
Board member Jeff Barranco said the board never discussed the changes in public or private meetings.
“It was a mistake,” Longnaker said of the changes. “Allow the process to be done properly. Have stakeholder involvement."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.