Sally DeVoe, executive director of the Madison County Community Foundation, earlier this month from “the best job in town,” as she would say.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” DeVoe said. “I’d like to travel while I still have my health.”
DeVoe is looking forward to spending more time with her kids, who live in Colorado and New York, as well as spending time with friends.
She noted that her retirement does not mean the end of her service to Madison County. DeVoe will remain active in the community, volunteering for organizations that she is passionate about.
“I love Madison County and the foundation has been my passion for a very long time,” she said.
“She’s going to have lots to do and we (the community) need her,” said Jim Ault, MCCF board member.
DeVoe said that her favorite part about working for the Madison County Community Foundation is the people in the community.
“We have some of the finest people I know that work with the people who have needs in this county,” she said. “This community is all about good people.”
DeVoe had served as the executive director of MCCF since December 2004 and served on the board for 12 years prior.
According to Ault, she was one of the founding members of the foundation and helped it grow it into the organization that it is today.
“She’s been a real asset, you just can’t say enough about her contributions,” Ault said.
“Her contributions to the community through her work have been significant and the positive influences of DeVoe can be seen in many ways,” read a press release announcing her retirement.
With her help, the foundation has attracted an abundance of charitable donations which allowed the foundation to award grants to community organizations in Madison County.
DeVoe founded Women in Philanthropy in 2005, which strengthened the philanthropic voice of women in Madison County.
In 2017, DeVoe was awarded the Athena Award, an award meant to highlight women who have helped build Madison County through community service.
The MCCF board of directors wishes DeVoe well as she moves forward with her retirement and would like to thank her for her “long-term commitment” to Madison County.
Kari Sisk, program director for MCCF, will serve as the interim executive director of the foundation.
