ANDERSON — Discussions continue between Anderson city officials and Bingham Square Apartments' owners, who are accused of poor property management and failure to use or return nearly $1 million in public money to upgrade the apartment complex.
Mike Austin, attorney for the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC), said last week during a city council meeting that steps are being taken to address the problems. He declined to discuss the steps publicly.
“It's a difficult situation,” Austin said, noting that the apartments are 30% occupied. “The Redevelopment Commission is working to resolve this.”
The owner, Property Resource Associates, has not done an adequate job of maintenance, assisting tenants and trash pick-up, according to Austin.
“They’re not doing what they should be,” he said.
The ARC provided funding for the rehabilitation of the complex and has a mortgage on the property, he noted.
Council President Rebecca Crumes asked what was being done to assist the remaining tenants.
“This is a statewide problem with LLCs (limited liability corporations),” she said. “You can’t find the owners because they are out of state.”
The redevelopment commission has sent two demand letters to Property Resource Associates seeking necessary repairs or repayment of the $936,000 provided by ARC to upgrade the apartment complex.
The first was sent in August and the second was sent in December seeking that the repairs and upgrades be completed and an answer be received within 30 days.
The company didn’t respond to the August letter. Austin would not say whether Property Resource Associates has responded to the December letter.
City officials have indicated that Property Resource Associates is in discussions with potential buyers for both the Bingham Square and Madison Square apartment complexes.
Last year, the redevelopment commission approved the terms of any potential sale of the properties: the ARC would receive the $936,000 plus interest to retire the bonds, and the city of Anderson would receive payment of $535,969 in utility bills and $5,583 in bad debt, according to city officials.