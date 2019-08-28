PENDLETON — Officials are searching for answers — and suspects — after multiple locations in Falls Park were defaced with vulgar graffiti last weekend.
The markings cover the exterior walls of the restrooms at the park’s sports complex. Other locations, including a parking lot near the north entrance off Pendleton Avenue, were also vandalized.
“It’s thousands of dollars worth of damage,” said Donnie Meyer, the park’s maintenance supervisor.
The incident is especially disheartening to park staff who are still in the process of cleaning up the park after an EF-2 tornado tore through the property on Memorial Day, damaging several structures and uprooting more than 50 trees.
“You put in so much time and effort to try to clean up and get things put back together as best as we could with our limited staff, and then you have just the nonsense, the lack of caring that someone has had for the property here in the park,” Meyer said. “It doesn’t just affect us. It affects everyone in the community.”
Officials briefly cordoned off the sports complex restrooms and one other area where more disturbing graffiti was found — spray painted genitalia on bathroom doors and, in one instance, a mutilated frog inside a circle of paint with the words “He died for your sins” painted nearby.
“There’s graffiti, and then there is vulgar language and then there is some of this,” Meyer said. “It’s very disappointing that somebody would go to this extent to do damage to the park when this is a green place for people to get away. People use the trails all the time, people use the restroom — that’s why we leave that open up there, so that it’s accessible. You take your kid up (to the sports complex) and now they’re saying, ‘Hey, what’s this mean, Mom?’ It’s pretty disheartening.”
The vandalism likely took place late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, officials said. The Pendleton Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, according to Chief Marc Farrer, who said that the volume of the graffiti and other factors are making it difficult to establish the identity of those responsible.
“You can tell by some of the verbiage that it’s more than one person, but you just never know,” Farrer said. “We’re looking at the totality of the vandalism in trying to come up with a suspect or suspects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.