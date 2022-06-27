ANDERSON — The ongoing fiscal dispute between the Madison County Council and Coroner Troy Abbott has elevated to a higher level.
Since taking office in 2021, Abbott and the council have battled over funding for the office.
The council appropriated $224,553 for 2021 and then approved an additional $244,584 for the Coroner’s office last year.
Abbott has maintained the added expenses were a result of unpaid bills from the previous office holder and an increase in the number of autopsies being performed.
Earlier this month Council attorney Ted Nolting sent a letter to Abbott that the coroner’s office has received invoices from Central Indiana Forensic Associations for $8,276, but there were only $2,302 remaining in the budget.
Copies of the letter were sent to the Madison County Prosecutor’s office, Auditor Rick Gardner and the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
Council President Ben Gale said all seven members of the county council were aware that the letter was being sent to Abbott.
Nolting’s letter noted that in 2020 the county council adopted a resolution to deny all requests for additional funding where an official has violated the statutory budget process and to pursue charges.
“Your office has been repeatedly notified of the budget procedures applicable to all County officers and departments,” the letter states. “Your repeated failure to timely submit requests for additional appropriations prior to contractually obligating County funds will no longer be tolerated.”
Nolting’s letter cited an Indiana code in which any county officer entering into an agreement without the necessary funds being appropriated commits a Class B misdemeanor and any agreement or purchase is void.
Attorney Lauren White, representing Abbott, in a letter said Abbott didn’t violate state code and has not violated the council’s resolution dealing with budgetary procedures.
Her letter notes that in February, Abbott requested an additional $25,000 and informed the council Indiana code requires performance of a medical investigation when requested by law enforcement. The investigations include toxicology screens and autopsies.
“Central Indiana Forensic Associations (CIFA) has performed autopsy services for the County for several years,” White wrote. “No contract exists between Dr. Abbott and CIFA, or any of CIFA’s employees. There is no written agreement with CIFA for the performance of these services.”
White asked the county to provide a copy or agreement with CIFA.
She wrote that it’s her understanding when an office exceeds the budget limits the invoice is returned to the respective office.
“If it is the position of the Madison County Council that an invoice constitutes an agreement or contract, I would request that all emails from the Auditor’s office be preserved,” White wrote.
Abbott requested $76,000 in December to cover outstanding bills and at the time there was a $33,000 balance.
The council denied the request.
In an email to The Herald Bulletin, Abbott noted an additional appropriation in the amount of $73,000 made to the Madison County Commissioner’s to pay settlements.
He said there was no prior appropriation approved and no letter was sent to the Commissioners regarding spending funds that weren’t budgeted.