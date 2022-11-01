ANDERSON — The contest for the District 36 seat in the Indiana House is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Terri Austin and Republican Kyle Pierce.
As a result of the 2020 redistricting by the General Assembly, the district now includes most of Anderson, all of Chesterfield and Union Township plus portions of Adams Township.
Two years ago, in the contest that saw both candidates spend a combined $401,000, Austin received 53% of the vote.
This year, the two candidates are on a pace to spend a similar amount.
Austin was elected to the Indiana House in 2002.
She has received the endorsement of the Indiana State Manufacturers Association, plus the Indiana and Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce.
Austin said she was endorsed by the Indiana Chamber in the past, and Chambers normally don’t endorse Democrats.
“The Indiana Chamber sent a letter to employers on my behalf,” she said. “These are significant endorsements and are a vote of confidence.”
Pierce said the incumbents usually get the endorsements, and he is focusing on communicating with the people residing in the district.
An issue in all Indiana races is the legislature’s action to place more restrictions on Indiana’s abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Pierce said earlier this year that he is comfortable with the abortion changes made by lawmakers.
Austin said she wants to return choice to women when it comes to abortion.
“Indiana’s prior law set the window at 20 weeks,” she said of obtaining an abortion. “There were safeguards in place like reporting, oversight of facilities and doctors, age and parental notification.
“Those were all reasonable approaches,” Austin said. “I was disappointed we didn’t pass expanded birth control options for women.”
She said in many Indiana communities, there is no general medical practitioner or obstetrics physician, but there are drug stores.
Pierce said he is running to lower the cost of property taxes on local property owners, noting the increases in the assessed value of property since the state property tax caps were put into place.
He said some states have capped the appraisal cap.
“Government needs the funds to operate,” Pierce said. “But inflation is impacting the ability of people to pay off their property taxes. I want it to be more predictable for what people will pay and cap the percentage of increase in the appraised value.”
Austin said her goals include increasing the skills of the Indiana workforce.
“Any student graduating from high school needs two years of post-secondary education, be in college or a recognized skills certificate,” she said. “The only way to attract employers that pay higher wages and provide better benefits is to improve our workforce.”
Austin said the challenge of expanding prekindergarten programs is a need to pay the teachers a higher salary.
Pierce said if elected, he wants to deal with inflation and the rising crime rate.
“When it comes to the economy, we need to remove as much red tape as possible,” he said. “We need to be providing a quality education so people are prepared to fill the available jobs.”
Pierce said the district needs more private/public partnerships to attract new investments and, where possible, make public funds available.”
Austin said voters should cast a ballot for her because she has demonstrated a willingness to work with anybody to make the community and county a better place.
“Regardless of your party label or views, I take my job seriously,” she said. “I will help anyone who needs help to the best of my ability.”
Pierce said people should vote for him because he will fight for the issues that are a concern for residents of the district.
“We need to focus on making things better for our district,” Pierce said.