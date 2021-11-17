ANDERSON — Prompted by an apparent threat on social media, Anderson High School was put under a soft lockdown for a short time Wednesday, school officials said.
On some community Facebook groups, there was speculation about why the lockdown was occurring. According to students and parents in the group, there was an active shooter threat.
“There was a social media threat that was discovered,” said Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement.
The threat, which was posted on Snapchat, read “everybody watch yo bck at anderson highschool @ 1115 !!!”
Meadows said the lockdown was a preventive measure while administrators and the Anderson Police Department could evaluate the posting.
APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said that Anderson patrol officers did not assist with the lockdown.
The student who made the social media post has been identified, and AHS spoke with the student about the post.
“After speaking with the student, that’s when they (AHS) realized it wasn’t a viable threat,” Meadows said.
“In the heat of the moment, their focus is on handling the operations of the building and then notifying parents if they feel its appropriate,” Meadows said.
AHS has since put up a Facebook post on its page informing the community of the incident. Parents were also notified via SchoolMessenger, a communication program that ACS uses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.