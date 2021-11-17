ANDERSON — Prompted by an apparent threat on social media, Anderson High School was put under a soft lockdown for a short time on Wednesday, school officials said.
On some community Facebook groups, there were speculations of why the lockdown was occurring. According to students and parents in the group, there was an active shooter threat.
“There was a social media threat that was discovered,” said Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement.
The threat, which was posted on Snapchat, read “everybody watch yo bck at anderson highschool @ 1115 !!!”
Meadows said that the lockdown was done as a preventative measure while administrators and the police department could evaluate a threat posted on social media.
Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight, said that Anderson patrol did not assist with lockdown.
The student who made the social media post has been identified and AHS spoke with the student about the social media post.
“After speaking with the student, that’s when they (AHS) realized it wasn’t a viable threat,” Meadows said.
The soft lockdown has since been released.
No communication was sent to parents regarding the lockdown, since there was no extended soft lockdown, according to Meadows.
“In the heat of the moment, their focus is on handling the operations of the building and then notifying parents if they feel its appropriate,” Meadows said.
AHS has since put up a Facebook post on their page informing the community of the incident. Parents were also notified via SchoolMessenger, a program that ACS uses to communicate with parents.
