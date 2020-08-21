ANDERSON — A third former correctional officer at the Pendleton Correctional Facility has been sentenced for an assault of an inmate.
Jonathan Reed, 31, Anderson, was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false informing.
Reed was sentenced through a plea agreement to one year with six months to be served on in-home detention and six months on probation.
A felony charge of official misconduct was dismissed.
Previously, Judge Sims sentenced Zachary Graham, 34, of Pendleton, and Matthew Franklin, 31, of Daleville, to serve three years and two years respectively with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Both Graham and Franklin had previously pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury; an A misdemeanor charge of battery resulting in injury; and a B misdemeanor charge of false informing.
Through a plea agreement, the state agreed to drop charges of official misconduct.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Reed falsified paperwork pertaining to the assault and gave a false statement when he was interviewed by investigators.
Court documents said Graham and Franklin assaulted inmate David Lee Perry on Feb. 24, 2018.
The court document states the correctional officers were upset because Perry had spit on another staff member.
Franklin reportedly approached Perry in a holding cell and, after an exchange of words, Perry spit on Franklin.
Perry was taken to a different cell by Graham and Franklin, and the inmate said he was struck in the face by Franklin, that Graham pushed Perry into a steel door and that he was kneed and knocked to the floor.
Perry suffered a broken jaw and had bruises on his face.
During the investigation, Perry admitted to spitting on Franklin because he was being verbally harassed.
The probable cause affidavit said several staff members falsified state documents and lied during their interviews.
The assault was captured on a surveillance camera that the officers were not aware had been installed in the cell.
