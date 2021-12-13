As we are right in the middle of the holiday season, people are traveling to see their families and loved ones for the holiday.
In a YouTube video published by Community Health Network, Dr. Ram Yeleti talks about how to stay safe during the holidays.
If you have already been vaccinated and received your booster shot, Yeleti said you can plan on doing festivities as you had expected. He's chief physician executive for Community.
“If you’re not vaccinated, I would strongly encourage you to get vaccinated because that may the difference in terms of how you defend yourself against this new variant.”
He also said that as of now, there is no need to cancel plans for those who are vaccinated.
“We just don’t know enough about it,” Yeleti said. “I think it’s still reasonable to have family gatherings and social gatherings if people are vaccinated.”
When it comes to flying, Yeleti said that as of now, it is still safe to travel on planned flights.
Yeleti said vaccinated flyers will be fine and do not need to take extra precautions.
“That being said, if you’ve chosen not to get vaccinated, then I would take extra precautions, if indeed this is more contagious."
Yeleti said that unvaccinated people should wash their hands more often, always wear their mask, social distance and stay further away from others as much as possible.
He noted that for unvaccinated people, flying on airlines or being around others can potentially be dangerous to the unvaccinated people and to those around them.
Information about COVID-19 updates every day, so Yeleti reminds people that travel restrictions and guidelines might change.
“We’ll just take one day at a time, and a week from now, we’ll know more information and as we do that, we’ll work together to fight this pandemic until we see it to the end."
To watch the full YouTube video, click here.
