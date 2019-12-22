ANDERSON — Dressed in a Santa hat, several layers of clothing and a bright red sweatshirt, it would be difficult to miss Jan Presley. But if you didn’t see him, you would definitely hear him.
“Merry Christmas,” Presley bellowed from behind the Salvation Army Red Kettle as he rang bells outside of Walmart. “Would you like to ring the bell?”
Ethan Wagner, 7, stopped and grinned up at Presley for making the offer. He walked over to the kettle with Alex Paredes, 10, and the two boys rang the bells to their hearts’ content.
“We say, ‘Thank you very much and God bless you,’” Presley told the boys. “Get your list ready for Santa Claus.”
Presley is one of the Salvation Army’s bell ringers in Madison County and has been ringing for the organization for 11 years.
“I’m a three-year reward bell ringing,” he said pointing to the patches on his sweatshirt.
This year he has an additional edge when it comes to raising money for the holiday campaign — the Red Kettle has gone digital and can now accept Apple Pay and Google Pay donations of any amount right at the kettle.
Salvation Army Major Mike Wolfe said this is the first year digital donation is available at the kettle.
“Some people don’t carry cash or change so it’s just another option if someone wants to give,” Wolfe said. “There’s a lot more places using Apple Pay and Google Pay so we are able to make it available.”
He said people can bump and pay with their phone or scan the code above the red kettle to activate the pay process.
“If you just want to give $1 or $100, you can do that,” Wolfe said. “It’s up to you.”
Wolfe said bell ringers won’t push people to pay and only tell people if they apologize for not having cash to give at the kettle.
“We simply greet people and wish them a Merry Christmas,” he said. “We don’t want to make a hard sell or anything.
“We are just out there ringing the bell for those in need.”
This year’s total campaign goal in Madison County is $225,000, Wolfe said. They hope to raise $105,000 in kettle donations and $120,000 in the mail.
“Right now, we are $10,000 behind last year in the kettle and $20,000 total,” Wolfe said.
More than 15 donations have been made electronically in Madison County, Wolfe said. Donations made in Madison County also stay in Madison County.
Carl Moffett, 76, of Anderson made a donation at the red kettle on his way into Walmart.
“I pretty much always give,” he said. “I also donate through the mail.”
Moffett was surprised he could donate electronically at the kettle.
“I’m actually not that advanced,” he said with a laugh. “My phone is more advanced than me.”
Moffett said the digital capability, however, may encourage younger people to donate to the Salvation Army.
“I would hope they do,” he said. “We want to keep organizations like the Salvation Army strong. They do good things, and they have a Christian mission.”
The Red Kettle Campaign ends Christmas Eve, Wolfe said.
Presley said he will be ringing as often as he can.
“I just love to do it for the Salvation Army,” he said. “I work so hard at it. I put a lot of effort into it for the kids. The kids that don’t have a Christmas present and to help out the Salvation Army. They are real good people.”
