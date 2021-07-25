ANDERSON – Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly is visiting Anderson to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.
Donnelly is scheduled to join State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, at 6 p.m. Monday at the former Walgreen’s store parking lot at the corner of 14th and Jackson streets.
Donnelly’s visit is one of many planned throughout Indiana to promote President Biden’s plan to stimulate the economy through a number of initiatives including infrastructure improvements.
The city of Anderson will be receiving $28 million through the program in two equal payments in 2021 and 2022, and Madison County government will receive $25 million over the next two years.
Every city and town in the county is scheduled to receive federal funding over the next two years.
Spending guidelines have not been announced.
Donnelly will present an overview of the items included in the American Jobs Plan.
Under the proposed plan, Indiana will fix its crumbling roads and bridges, take broadband internet expansion to the next level, eliminate childcare deserts for families, strengthen unions via the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and secure better health care access for Indiana’s 400,000+ veterans.
